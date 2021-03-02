Rebel Wilson rings in her birthday with stunning new look The actress turns 41 and revealed how much she had to "overcome" to get here

Rebel Wilson has thanked her family and friends for teaching her "so many valuable lessons" as she celebrates her 41st birthday.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a snap on social media of her in a bright orange crop top and pink yoga pants with a big smile on her face.

WIth her arms in the air, Rebel looked over the moon and revealed "how much I had to overcome in my life to get to this point."

Rebel Wilson is stunning dancing with her co-stars in figure-hugging dres

"Australian Birthday today. American Birthday tomorrow," she captioned the post.

"I’m so grateful and lucky to have lived such an exciting life so far. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it and taught me so many valuable lessons.

Rebel can't keep the smile off her face

"If you guys knew the shy unremarkable me from Sydney’s Western suburbs, you’d know how much I had to overcome in my life to get to this point...and then against all odds, and with the visionary help of a malaria-induced hallucination became a successful international actress/writer/producer!

"Whoa."

Rebel's sister Annachi also shared her birthday wishes

The picture came from her campaign with Olly Wellness, which she joined in February as a brand ambassador.

Rebel revealed last year that she had decided to make 2020 her year of health and has since lost 60lbs.

Rebel has been focusing on exercise and eating proteins

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape and also said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

