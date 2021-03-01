Rebel Wilson’s throwback photo is beyond adorable - and it has a powerful message Fans are going wild over it.

Rebel Wilson constantly inspires fans with her health and fitness journey, but the Pitch Perfect star took things a step further when she shared the cutest throwback photo.

In the snap of the actress as a toddler, she stands in a yard wearing an adorable blue and white dress and pushes up a pair of aviator sunglasses with an undeniable swagger. “Don’t worry kid! Your life’s gunna turn out GREAT!!, Rebel captioned the photo.

Rebel shared the cutest throwback photo of herself as a toddler

The Hustle star’s fans flocked to her comments in response, with one writing, “Born to be a star”. Another wrote, “I mean can you be any cuter!”

And it’s so true. Rebel has an uber-successful career, just wrapped a new show Pooch Perfect, and picked up another - a Paramount comedy called Senior Year. But before she hit the heights of fame, she considered doing something completely different.

The Australian thesp shared another epic throwback photo of herself on Instagram last week and fans weren't even sure it was her. In the action shot, Rebel was wearing a tennis outfit and delivering a powerful backhand. She had brunette locks instead of blonde, and her hair was pulled up in a tight ponytail.

The Hustle star's fans went wild when Rebel shared her hidden talent

Rebel captioned the photo: "I don’t know whether you guys know but one of my original career choices was to be a professional tennis player...I ended up being way too short (and also not good enough) but geeesh I used to love being a beast on the court!"

Her fans went wild for the photo and told her they could have seen her at Wimbledon, while others said: "I'm happy you chose acting/comedy! You're great!!" and asked: "Is that really you?"

Rebel has a passion for tennis and just the other day she shared a photo of herself watching the Australian Open, from inside her plush LA home.

It looks like we can count on Rebel for throwback photos that get everyone talking - and plenty of inspiration too.

