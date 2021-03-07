Sharon Stone looks sensational as she poses on the beach The Ratched star got fans talking with her latest social media post

Sharon Stone got fans talking over the weekend after posting a gorgeous picture of herself on social media, showing her posing on the beach in an all-black ensemble.

The Ratched star looked incredible dressed in a crop top and midi skirt, which she teamed with stilettos, while posing on the sand. In the background, a beautiful sea view was visible, as well as a clear blue sky.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You're perfect," while another commented: "Sharon you look so young." A third added: "This is so stunning."

VIDEO: Watch Sharon Stone in Ratched

The 62-year-old regularly shares snippets of her life on social media, and recently revealed her incredible talent for painting.

Sharon shared a series of beautiful watercolour pieces that she had been working on, showing off the artwork at different stages.

What's more, Sharon had been painting using makeup brushes. Uploading a photo of her striking work, titled Mother Earth, last week, Sharon wrote: "OK NOW I really did finish it. Done: Mother Earth. I’d like to thank @iconic.london make-up brushes, I used them on this painting."

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a crop top while posing on the beach

It's no surprise that the star's social media followers were taken aback by her efforts, with many taking to the comment section of Sharon's post to compliment her work.

"Is there anything you can't do?" said one. "Amazing," added another, with a third saying: "Beautiful." During the pandemic, Sharon has been keeping busy.

Not only has she been painting regularly, but she's been enjoying spending quality time with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The Hollywood star gushed about motherhood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Sharon Stone inside her stylish home in LA

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them.

"When you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

