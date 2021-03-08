Gabrielle Union sparks reaction with new Meghan Markle post about Oprah interview The Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Prince Harry and the media mogul is still making waves

Gabrielle Union wanted to let Meghan Markle know one thing before her interview with Oprah Winfrey aired Sunday night: “We’ve got you’re back”.

The 9-1-1 star shared a sweet Instagram post a couple of hours before it aired, which showed the Duchess of Sussex posing for a photo next to her and her husband Dwyane Wade at an event in New York City in 2015. In the throwback photo, Meghan wears a striped three-quarter sleeved top with multi-colored plaid pants and low heels. Her hair is parted to the side, sleek, and straight.

“You already know what time it is,” Gabrielle captioned the photo, and tagged the location ‘We Got You Sis’. “I hope we all continue to rally around women who dare to stand up for themselves and others,” she continued. “We see you, we support you, we got your back.”

“It’s the location tag for me,” one follower wrote. “We see her and we are behind her. We really are behind you, Meghan. Stay strong,” another chimed in, while someone else added, “Yesss! We stand with you, Meghan Markle!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made surprising revelations during their sit-down with Oprah

The Duke and Duchess were more than candid in their interview with Oprah as they talked about life within the British Royal family. Meghan dropped several bombshells, saying that there were discussions about what their son Archie’s skin color might be and even revealing that things had gotten so bad that at one point she felt like she “didn’t want to live anymore.”

The former Suits star also said she had one regret. "My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected,” she told Oprah. “I believed that."

Although there were many dark parts of the interview, there was some light in it too. Meghan said she believed she and Harry are on the other side of things now, and they're doing well. "And this is, in some ways, just the beginning for us,” Meghan continued. “We've been through a lot, it's felt like a lifetime," she added with a laugh. "A lifetime."

