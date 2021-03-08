Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with daughter Belle inside stunning family home The This Morning star shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby was one of the many stars to mark International Women's Day on social media on Monday.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter Belle, nine, with a gorgeous candid photo of Belle hugging her famous mum.

In the picture, the pair were sitting in the living room at Holly's family home in London, co-ordinating in pretty floral dresses. "There is a magic in her... there is a magic in all women.... a wild and strong magic... can you feel it... "

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby reveals difficult family decision

Holly wrote alongside the picture, that was liked over 82,000 times. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "This is too cute!" while another wrote: "What a beautiful picture of the two of you Holly."

A third added: "This is adorable. Happy International Women's Day Holly. You are powerful, strong and you inspire more people than you'll ever realise. We love you."

Holly Willoughby paid tribute to daughter Belle on International Women's Day

The Dancing on Ice star shares Belle, and sons Harry and Chester, with husband Dan Baldwin.

There is no doubt that Holly is a doting mum, and although she loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum.

She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

The This Morning star is a doting mum

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though.

"I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

