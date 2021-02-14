Holly Willoughby thrills fans with rare romantic photo with husband Dan The This Morning star and her husband tied the knot in 2007

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet throwback photo with her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The star usually keeps her private life to herself, but couldn't resist posting a tribute to her partner in honour of Valentine's Day

The This Morning co-host shared a picture of her and Dan having fun as they made the most of a sunny beach holiday, which she captioned: "My [heart emoji]."

They both beamed at the camera and Dan, who wore black sunglasses, had his arm around his wife.

Holly, meanwhile, wore a black bikini and a straw boater with a black band.

The glamorous star had natural makeup and her blonde hair flowed just past her shoulders.

The presenter's followers rushed to wish the couple a special day, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic Happy Valentine’s Day to the both of you," followed by a string of heart emojis.

Holly and TV producer Dan are doting parents to three children

Another added: "Beautiful photo in the sun. Happy Valentine's Day."

A third chimed in: "Happy Valentine's Day Holly & Dan."

The couple married on 4 August 2007 and now share three children: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six.

Holly enjoyed some special celebrations earlier this week, when she turned 40 on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty was surprised by her This Morning colleagues, including her friend and co-star Phillip Schofield, with whom she also presents Dancing on Ice.

The star rarely shares photos with her husband

Posting a series of videos on his Instagram stories, Phillip told his followers: "The birthday girl is about to arrive, everything is ready, she doesn't know about this…" before showing the studio hallway surrounded by balloons with Stevie Wonder's Happy Birthday playing in the background.

The crew at the morning show could be seen standing down the hallway in a socially distanced fashion as they awaited Holly.

Soon after, the presenter could be seen walking through the door in a black puffer jacket and trainers complete with a face mask, and she looked delighted with her team's efforts.

