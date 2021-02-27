Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of adorable daughter at family home The star is a doting mother to three children

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare picture of her daughter, Belle, showing the adorable pair baking together.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's ultra chic mini skirt sparks fan reaction

The This Morning presenter shared the sweet picture on her Instagram Stories, and the snap was also shared by the Pan N Ice ice cream shop.

The duo were baking an ice cream roll together on a Pan N Ice cart, and Holly's daughter was topping their creation with some delicious decorations.

The brand reposted Holly's story, saying: "Enjoy the delicious ice rolls @hollywilloughby."

Loading the player...

Watch: Holly WIlloughby wows in red dress in Dancing on Ice throwback

In a post, the ice cream store explained that Holly and her daughter had been using one of their ice cream carts to create their delicious ice cream.

"Great photo of @hollywilloughby enjoying our event pan and making delicious ice cream rolls," they said.

Holly is very protective when it comes to her family, so for fans the picture will be a rare treat!

The pair were making ice cream together

The Dancing on Ice presenter is the doting mother to three children - two sons and one daughter. Belle is the star's second child. The youngster is nine-years-old.

Her other two children are Harry, aged eleven, and Chester, aged six.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wows in dreamy M&S dress in new bedroom picture

MORE: Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable in Keith Lemon's amazing throwback

Despite remaining secretive over her personal life, Holly couldn't resist posting a moving tribute to her husband, Dan Baldwin, on Valentine's Day.

Holly is very protective when it comes to her family

Holly posted the heart-warming picture of her and her husband enjoying themselves on a beach, as she reminisced about a previous holiday.

"My [heart emoji]," Holly simply captioned the post.

They both beamed at the camera and Dan, who wore black sunglasses, had his arm around his wife. Holly, meanwhile, wore a black bikini and a straw boater with a black band.

The presenter's followers rushed to wish the couple a special day, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic, Happy Valentine's Day to the both of you," followed by a string of heart emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.