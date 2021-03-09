Rachel Hunter gets fans talking with stunning beach photo alongside powerful message The model shares children Rennee and Liam with ex-husband Rod Stewart

Rachel Hunter has shared a gorgeous picture of herself posing on a picturesque beach, and it's caused quite the reaction!

The model took to Instagram to post the stunning photo, which shows her meditating in a red dress.

In the background of the image, a clear blue sea is visible, and from the photo, it looks as if Rachel is the only one on the beach.

In the caption, the mother-of-two shared a powerful message encouraging people to relax.

She wrote: "As posed as this is... this feels amazing to do. Next time when in a space where you feel to expand, express yourself, opening the chest feel your smile feeling your body with warmth, face in the wind, opening the arms in this way opens to receptivity.

"This feels amazing. To kneel, open the chest, breath, open heart, the arms opening feeling the expansion in the heart. The index finger touching the thumb.

Rachel Hunter looked gorgeous as she posed on the beach

"Known as Gyana Mudra (knowledge). The wind the presence felt in this feels amazing!

"Devotion to the inner sanctum to self, if we feel this within, then we can only see this in others. There is no internal poverty only abundance."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "This is such a gorgeous picture," while another wrote: "Love this picture." A third added: "Beautiful gorgeous."

Rachel has been spending time in New Zealand during the pandemic

The 51-year-old lives in Los Angeles but has spent the past few months in New Zealand. The Auckland native admitted in a recent interview with Stuff that she felt overwhelmed after arriving in New Zealand, which hasn't suffered from the pandemic as badly as other parts of the world.

"It's been a process to be able to come to an environment where there's no masks and there's not a lot of social distancing," she said.

Rachel is now a certified yoga teacher and is an in-demand teacher. A lot of her posts on social media focus on health and wellness, and being mindfulness.

The star's daughter Renee, 28, has also followed in her footsteps in both modelling and yoga, while 26-year-old son Liam is a ice hockey player. Both children live in London, close to their famous father, Rod Stewart.

