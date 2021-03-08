Salma Hayek poses in towel in gorgeous makeup-free bathroom selfie The Frida actress has been staying in LA following the Golden Globes

Salma Hayek has shared a beautiful selfie on social media – and it's caused quite the reaction!

The Frida actress took to Instagram over the weekend to post a gorgeous makeup-free photo of herself posing in the bathroom, wrapped up in a towel.

MORE: Salma Hayek's soaking wet swimsuit photo has fans reacting

The view from the room was impressive too, with a line of palm trees visible from the window. Salma's fans were quick to comment on the picture, which was liked over 200,000 times.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals secret to her youthful appearance

"You're so stunning," one wrote, while another commented: "So very beautiful." A third added: "Natural beauty."

The mother-of-one has been staying in Los Angeles for the past week following the Golden Globes last weekend.

MORE: Salma Hayek's stunning sunset photo has fans saying the same thing

RELATED: Salma Hayek wows with makeup-free selfie after rare comments on her marriage

For the glitzy occasion, Salma stepped out onto the virtual red carpet dressed in an Alexander McQueen gown.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a makeup-free bathroom selfie

The award-winning star was at the event to present the award for Best Drama, which went to Chloe Zhao for her role in Nomadland.

Salma was one of the many celebrity presenters for the virtual Golden Globes this year. Others included Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Tina Fey and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

RELATED: Salma Hayek wows in lace as she celebrates special family occasion with stepdaughter

Salma's work trip is a far cry away from her current everyday life in London, where she has been spending the majority of time at home with her husband Francois-Henri and teenage daughter Valentina.

The Frida actress looked incredible at the Golden Globes last week

While the actress is enjoying spending quality time with her daughter at home, the star admitted that the pandemic has been hard for her teenager, especially during the lockdown.

RELATED: Salma Hayek wows in figure-hugging black grown - and fans love her makeover

She told The Telegraph: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma and her husband with their daughter Valentina

The actress loves nothing more than being a mum and opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian.

SEE: Salma Hayek celebrates love in stunning bikini and see through white top

"I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.