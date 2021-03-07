The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba unveils stunning hair transformation The Dancing with the Stars judge looks incredible!

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a gorgeous new selfie over the weekend following a trip to the salon – and it's safe to say her fans approved of her new look.

The Talk star posted a headshot of herself after getting a head of blonde highlights, and wrote alongside the image: "I like highlights. What can I say? Thank you Ernesto!"

Compliments flooded in, with one follower writing: "Looks beautiful," while another wrote: "They look good on you!" A third added: "Looks very beautiful. I love highlights too."

The Dancing with the Stars judge often shares glamorous photos of herself on social media, and has an additional page, Carrie Ann Conversations, where she opens up the dialogue about a number of different topics, from listening to your heart to business advice.

The professional dancer often changes her hairstyle, especially when judging on Dancing with the Stars.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba looked incredible with blonde highlights

During the last season of the popular dance show, Carrie was seen sporting a number of glamorous wigs each week, and revealed that she had been doing so as she had been taking medication that could cause hair loss.

She responded to a fan at the time who had asked her about her hairstyle choices, and she explained: "I [had] to take a medication that could cause hair loss, so we planned a season of mostly wigs just in case.

"When I took the medications, I had too many negative side effects so I had to stop it for a moment but we were already ready with a plan. So we stuck to it."

During the pandemic, Carrie has been keeping busy on The Talk, where she hosts alongside Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth.

Carrie often changes her hairstyle

The presenter, along with her co-star Sharon, tested positive for coronavirus in December, and detailed her symptoms in a video at the time, while reminding fans to be extra careful during the festive season.

She said: "Stay vigilant and take care of yourselves and wear your masks please, and wash your hands a lot and just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this.

"I'm going to take care of myself, so you don't worry about me, OK? Take care, be safe."

