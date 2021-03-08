Jana Kramer shares stunning beach photo during special family trip – fans react The One Tree Hill star has been married to Mike Caussin since 2015

Jana Kramer has been in Canada with her family over the past few weeks and shared some gorgeous photos of them exploring the country's stunning beaches over the weekend.

MORE: Country superstar Trisha Yearwood breaks silence after covid diagnosis

The country singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including a loved-up selfie with her husband Mike Caussin posing in front of the sea.

In the image, the sun was setting in the background, as they cosied up together for the picture. "Exploring Canada with my favs," Jana captioned the image, which was liked over 58,000 times.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The most romantic celebrity proposal posts on Instagram

The doting mum also shared a sweet picture of her two children, Jolie and Jace, holding hands while walking along the sand.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Oh my heart!" while another wrote: "Aww love the pictures." A third added: "The most beautiful fam!"

MORE: Salma Hayek poses in towel in gorgeous makeup-free selfie

READ: Elizabeth Hurley wows in sun-soaked swimsuit photo on the beach

Jana and her family have been in Vancouver since the beginning of February. The actress admitted to feeling slightly anxious before heading there, telling her fans about her situation in an honest post.

Jana Kramer looked stunning in a beautiful beach selfie with her husband

She wrote: "It’s time. Last night in TN before we head to Canada and quarantine for 14 days and then film for a month.

"Slightly anxious but my therapist said to lead with gratitude so that’s what I’m trying and it’s helping.

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba wows with stunning hair transformation

READ: John Travolta puts home on the market following Kelly Preston's death

"Also I just want to say thank you so much for all the love with @onebrickwine. The fact y’all are calling it your favorite wine has me so excited.

"I wanted to make a high quality red and white at an affordable price and the team and winemaker behind one brick worked with me to get it done!! Cheers."

Jana and Mike Caussin have been married since 2015

The doting mum has been making the adventure fun for her two young children, and has been sharing some sweet snapshots from their stay, including photos of them playing in the snow.

READ: Kelly Ripa makes surprising revelation about son Michael

The family have been staying in a gorgeous home during their Vancouver trip, which has featured in a lot of snaps on Instagram.

Recently, Jana posted a sweet image of herself with Jana and Jace relaxing in bed before she went off to work, and wrote: "Snuggles before work. I also love how they love each other. But with a lot of love has now come a lot of fighting. But these moments are everything."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.