Counting On fans praise Joy-Anna Duggar as she reveals very real parenting challenge Joy-Anna, 23, is mom to two children

Joy-Anna Forsyth has revealed her struggles with parenthood, admitting "patience isn’t easy."

The mom of two took to social media to speak honestly about how she has "messed up more times than I can count," leading to fans to praise her for sharing the realities of motherhood.

"Learning patience in parenting isn’t easy for me... honestly, I thought I was a pretty patient person until I had kids!" the 23-year-old shared on Instagram.

Joy-Anna spoke of the challenges she has faced as she posted sweet snaps of her children

"Thinking about how my words and actions effect my kids life has opened my eyes and sometimes broke my heart (sic.) I can either respond in patience and love or in anger and frustration."

The Counting On star, married to Austin Forsyth, continued admitting that "getting angry and yelling at them is never the right answer" when she finds things going wrong, and that she is "striving to do better for them."

Joy-Anna and Austin have two children

"This is so honest and so true for all mamas," commented one fan, another shared: "I’ve been a mom for almost 12 years and I make this mistake almost daily!"

"Everyday is a learning experience!" praised one follower.

Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children. She first appeared on TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and now stars in Counting On, which follows the eldest children as they embark on ther own families.

The pair had been pals for years

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

Joy delivered their baby girl and they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise. Their third child, Evelyn Mae, was born seven months ago in August 2020.

