Granger Smith and wife Amber expecting baby boy two years after tragic drowning of toddler son The couple dedicated their announcement to the child they lost

Country music star, Granger Smith, and his wife, Amber, have shared their pregnancy joy two years after they lost their son, River, in a drowning accident.

The couple took to Instagram to post a beautiful video in which they made the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy 21-months after the death of their child, who was three.

Granger, 41, and Amber, 39, along with their two other children, London and Lincoln, dedicated the news to River - who tragically fell into the family pool and drowned in June 2019.

WATCH: Granger Smith and his family make announcement they're expecting a baby boy after death of their son

The singer spoke first and said: "Dear River, because of the life you've lived, we've known so much joy."

Lincoln added: "Dear River, because of the life you've lived, we laughed a lot," before London said: "And because of the life you've lived, we've cried a bunch too."

Their mum, Amber, was then heard saying: "Dear River, because of the life you've lived, you've brought us closer to God. And God gave us a miracle. Sweet Riv, because of the life you've lived, you're going to have a baby brother."

The family made the announcement with a heartfelt video

Both expectant parents posted the news on their Instagram.

Granger wrote: "We're pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn't perfect. Sometimes it's beat up and broken but it's NEVER hopeless. God promises that.

Granger and Amber lost their son River when he drowned in their pool in June 2019

"Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August."

His wife mirrored his sentiments when she said:" Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God."

