James Martin shares cherubic photo from childhood -  and fans react

James Martin delighted fans as he started the weekend off by sharing an adorable throwback snap to his childhood.

The celebrity chef, who presents easy-going cookery show Saturday Morning with James Martin, looked cherubic in a black-and-white snap taken when he was a toddler.

His followers couldn't get over how cute he looked in the photo, which shows him dressed in a sweet striped jumper, and quickly took to the comment section.

"Look at that little face, butter wouldn't melt," one follower told the TV star, while a second noted: "I had a jumper like that, same colours and everything, must be an age thing!"

A third said: "Aww lovely photo you haven't changed at all, James."

James shared a snap of himself as a toddler with his followers

The 48-year-old must have been feeling nostalgic again, as back in January he shared two rare personal photographs featuring his younger sister with his followers.

The photos, taken when James and sister Charlotte were just children, showed the siblings sweetly holding hands as they posed together outside, while in the second James appeared on his own, standing in the garden.

Poking fun at his now-dated attire, James joked: "Stripes never did suit me… Neither did dungarees!"

Despite sharing glimpses into his childhood, James is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life these days. He has been in a long-term romance with girlfriend Louise Davies since 2011, although the pair are rarely pictured together.

James is in a relationship with TV producer Louise

Making a rare comment about their relationship in 2019, James admitted that he has no plans to propose or start a family with TV producer Louise who met he met on the set of Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," he told Sunday People. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

