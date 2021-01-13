James Martin shares incredibly rare family photos with fans on Instagram The TV chef posed with his little sister Charlotte

James Martin has really put a smile on fans' faces this week. The TV chef took to Instagram with some very rare personal photos, taken when James and his sister Charlotte were just children. The first image shows the siblings sweetly holding hands as they pose together outside, while the second is of James on his own, standing in the garden.

Poking fun at his now-dated attire, James joked: "Stripes never did suit me… Neither did dungarees!"

"Reminds me of how my mum used to dress me… terribly! Very cute though to look back on," one follower told the celebrity cook, while a second noted: "Chenille jumper & cords very smart!" A third teased: "You really need to reprise the dungarees!"

James, 48, is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life. He has been in a long-term romance with girlfriend Louise Davies since 2011, although the pair are rarely seen together.

The star was asked about his relationship by the Sunday People in 2019, and admitted he had no plans to propose or start a family.

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really,” he shared. “I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

James met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back in 2010.

While the chef didn't win big on the competition, he did catch the eye of the TV producer and the pair struck up a relationship the following year. The couple tend to keep a low-profile, with James rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

