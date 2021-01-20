James Martin is notoriously private when it comes to his home life. But he took to Instagram this week with a personal update – and it caused a big reaction amongst his fans. James, 48, revealed that one of his beloved dogs had to have an operation, and shared a sweet snapshot showing his pet in recovery.

MORE: James Martin shares incredibly rare family photos

The photo shows little Ralph, a Lhasa Apso, asleep on the sofa following his ordeal. "After an operation today someone is a bit wobbly… but all is well and fine," James reassured his followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Martin plays with his band!

His fans were quick to wish little Ralph well. "Little darling," one wrote, while another wrote: "Poor Ralph. He needs some TLC now James." A third confessed: "Every time me and my wife sit down to watch you Saturday morning we always shout out 'Where's Ralph?' He's such a character and we'd love to see him more on your show. Get well soon Ralph!"

MORE: James Martin reveals why he's ruled out marriage and babies with girlfriend Louise Davies

James revealed that his beloved dog Ralph has had an operation

James owns two dogs; Ralph and a cocker spaniel named Cooper. The celebrity chef previously revealed Cooper's cheeky nature when he revealed he had snuck into a car without James's knowledge.

MORE: James Martin: Everything you need to know about the celebrity chef

Posting a snapshot of Cooper in the back of his Land Rover, James wrote: "The face of a dog that’s just realised he’s 100 miles from home because he jumped in a car when he shouldn't have!"

The star also owns cheeky cocker spaniel, Cooper

James shares his dogs with his longterm girlfriend, Louise Davies. The couple, who keep their romance firmly out of the spotlight, have been together since 2011 – but have no plans to tie the knot.

MORE: The UK's 10 most successful celebrity chefs revealed - who made the grade?

James with his girlfriend, Louise Davies

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really,” James told the Sunday People in 2019. “I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.