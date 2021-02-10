James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies mark sweet family milestone The TV chef has been in a relationship with his girlfriend since 2011

James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies have marked their pet dog's eighth birthday in the sweetest way.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the This Morning chef shared a series of snaps of little Ralph, a Lhasa Apso, as he paid tribute to mark the occasion.

"8 years ago today I picked up this fella... happy I did as he lights up even your worst days, always happy and above all cool as #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #dogstagram," he wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to comment underneath the heartwarming post, with one writing: "They are the best company. Happy birthday gorgeous Ralph doesn't time fly."

Another remarked: "He lights up my Saturdays when he pops up on your show." A third post read: "We named our dog Ralph after your Ralph! He is a Lhasa also too."

One of the snaps James shared of pet dog Ralph

James and his TV producer girlfriend Louise have been together for nearly ten years, and they live together with their dogs Ralph and a cocker spaniel named Cooper.

The couple tend to keep their romance firmly out of the spotlight, however, in a previous interview, James confessed they have no plans to tie the knot.

The chef has been in a relationship with TV producer Louise since 2011

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," James told the Sunday People in 2019. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

James, 48, met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010. While the chef didn't win big in the competition, he did catch the eye of the TV producer.

