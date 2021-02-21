Christie Brinkley welcomes new family member - fans react The supermodel looks so proud

Christie Brinkley shared an adorable snap of her newest family member this week and fans went just wild.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share the snaps of herself cuddling a beautiful new puppy. She captioned the series: "Our family is growing in the most delightful way..introducing Lionel Brinkley."

Fans comments poured in. One person commented: "LIONEL!!!!!! Welcome to the best family ever!! You just won the dog lottery!!! CB!! He’s so so cute!!! Congrats!!!!"

Another similarly wrote: "Congratulations! Welcome home Lionel. You are one lucky pup!"

Christie is back to work in New York after spending time at her tropical home earlier this year. From her latest photos it appears that Lionel has been welcomed to her home in Hamptons.

Christie Brinkley welcomes her newsest family member - Lionel

Reports say that the model first purchased the New York property for $ 3.2million in 1998, while she listed it for sale for a whopping $29.5million last year.

The estate is spread across 20 acres and is made up of three separate compounds, including a 50-foot-tall observation tower which gives it the name, Tower Hill.

She also got to ring in her 67th birthday with her children at her home.

Christie gave fans a peek inside her birthday celebrations with a video posted on social media.

"So far I'm LOVING 67! Thank you to my sweet, sweet family for spoiling me rotten and to all of you lovelies who brought me so much joy with your kind well wishes and beautiful flowers! What can I say but THANK YOU!! I LOVE YOU ALL!!" she captioned the two-minute clip.

Lucky little guy!

In the video, Christie was dancing around her kitchen while her kids prepared her feast, including a delicious birthday cake.

Her fans marvelled at her youthful appearance and told her she looked, "fantastic," and "incredible". "How are you 67?" wrote another, while a second echoed the statement and commented: "You just don't seem to age!"

