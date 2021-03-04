Christie Brinkley makes incredible confession about the coronavirus vaccine – fans react The star has received both doses already

Christie Brinkley has revealed that she has had the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine and has encouraged others to get it.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 67-year-old shared a video of her getting the jab, along with a photo of her with the nurses just after, and wrote: "I just got my second dose of the vaccine that's going to get us all back to seeing friends and dining out and going to see plays in theatres and sing together at concerts and laugh at the movies.

"Thank you Lisa and all your lovely associates helping with this monumental goal! You are heroes on the frontline and I hope you all feel our appreciation! Let's do this my friends, let's beat #covid_19 once and for all! We've got a lot of living to do!#arealshotinthearm #vaccine."

The star later took some time to respond to fans who quizzed her about her experience - and even her "A+" choice of outfit!

The model posed with nurses after getting the vaccine

One follower, who works as a nurse, even praised Lisa, the nurse on the video, for being so gentle with Christie, which prompted Christie to agree: "Yes she certainly did! I literally didn't feel it and Thank YOU for being a nurse.. true angels on earth!"

One had sweater envy and pleaded with Christie to tell her where she could buy the same one as it was perfect. "What an adorable sweatshirt/sweater. Can you pls identify where it's from? Perfect item to wear for a [vaccination] You're so gracious. A+," one wrote, making reference to the open sleeves.

Quickly responding, the model said: "Thanks! I'll look at the label when I get home!"