Exclusive: Kate Garraway reflects on biggest lesson since husband Derek Draper's hospitalisation

Kate Garraway has undeniably had the most difficult 12 months since her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after falling seriously ill with Covid-19.

While now free of the virus, the Good Morning Britain host's partner remains in a critical condition and is thought to be the UK's longest surviving Covid-19 inpatient.

WATCH: Kate Garraway on winning our Inspiration Of The Year award

Sharing with HELLO! what she feels she has learnt in the past year, Kate said: "In the darkest of times you can find goodness and love just when you need it most and helping each other is the only way we will get through this grimmest of times."

She added: "I've learnt about the kindness of strangers. It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others and the good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped. To know so many people are thinking of me and sending love has given me hope and strength and I'm very grateful."

Kate – who has children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, with Derek – will be sharing how she found hope in the depths of heartache in her new book, The Power of Hope, out next month.

The GMB star's husband has been in hospital since March

Elsewhere, her GMB co-star Ranvir Singh also touched upon her lockdown experience and said: "I've learnt so much about my son through homeschooling. It's been wonderful to see how smart he is. Now I feel I understand him more, which is priceless."

This Morning's Phillip Schofield explained how lockdown made him realise just how much he relies on his friends and family. "This last year has proved to me just how much we humans need contact; most of us don't thrive on being an island. We need our village of friends and family around us."

His co-host Holly Willoughby added: "This year has taught me to never take the small things for granted, like driving over to my parents for a cup of tea and to watch Miss Marple [on TV] together. I can't wait to do that again."

Meanwhile, Sarah, Duchess of York told us: "I've learnt that kindness is a superpower. We've all suffered in different ways in this pandemic and it’s so important to be kind to yourself and kind to others."

