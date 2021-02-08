Kate Garraway pictured after two-week absence from Good Morning Britain The GMB star's husband has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has been spotted making her way inside Global Radio's studios on Monday, just days after revealing her doubts over husband Derek Draper's future amid his ongoing coronavirus battle.

The 53-year-old, who presents a show on Smooth Radio, appeared to be in great spirits as she waved at photographers. It's been two weeks since Kate last fronted Good Morning Britain alongside co-host Ben Shephard.

Some GMB viewers were left worried, however an ITV spokesperson told HELLO! that the mum-of-two was on annual leave.

Last week, Kate opened up about her husband's health battle, admitting she was unsure whether Derek, with whom she shares children Darcey, 14 and William, 11, with, would ever recover.

She told the 5 Years Time podcast: "It's been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March. Even though we're hoping he can recover, it's taking a very, very long time. We don't know how much he can recover. So that's impacted on us, obviously, dramatically. So, it's been really difficult."

The GMB star seen waving on Monday

Her world was turned upside down when her husband, a former lobbyist, was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. Although he is now free of Covid-19, Derek is continuing his recovery in hospital.

"Everybody is hoping 2021 will bring just a bit of hope and relief," Kate added. "The vaccine is here now, so everybody is hoping that will help Covid, I think, and help us regain some normality."

Kate's husband Derek Draper is still recovering in hospital

Meanwhile, speaking to Good Housekeeping last month, the TV star also confessed she's found adapting to life as a single parent difficult. "I'm not sure I am coping! I honestly don't know how single mums do it; it's just so hard.

"A lot of the time I find myself thinking, 'What would Derek say?' and 'What would Derek do?' I'm lucky that I'm being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir [Singh] has been really helpful because she's been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little."

