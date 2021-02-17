Kate Garraway reveals struggle with sleeping amid husband Derek Draper's COVID battle The GMB star's husband has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has revealed she suffered a sleepless night on Tuesday, hours after clashing with a Good Morning Britain guest over coronavirus vaccine passports.

Speaking to co-host Ben Shephard the following morning, the 53-year-old - whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital - explained: "There is a lot going on with my hair this morning, Ben! I did say to our team please could you put some extra sugar in my coffee this morning, I am going to need it.

"I haven't had a lot of sleep, the hair has exploded, and it's going to be a fun morning for you, Ben."

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband, a former lobbyist, was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. Although he is now free of Covid-19, Derek is continuing his recovery in hospital.

Her sleepless night came touched upon the "sacrifices" everyone has been making during lockdown when commentator Dominique Samuels disputed the idea of vaccine passports.

Kate with co-host Ben Shephard on Wednesday's GMB

"We're all having to do things we'd rather not do... we don't want to stay at home, we don't want to be in lockdown," Kate replied, adding: "We'd love to go see our loved ones, but we can't. We'd love to go visit the people in hospital. There are many, many sacrifices people are making."

Last month, Kate opened up to Good Housekeeping about how she's trying to adapt to life as a single parent. "I'm not sure I am coping! I honestly don't know how single mums do it; it's just so hard," she confessed.

"A lot of the time I find myself thinking, 'What would Derek say?' and 'What would Derek do?' I'm lucky that I'm being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir [Singh] has been really helpful because she's been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little."

