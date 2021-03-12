Grammys boss shares surprising Beyonce news Beyonce is nominated for nine awards

Grammys bosses have confirmed that Beyonce will not perform at the 2021 awards show.

Despite being nominated for nine awards across eight categories, Beyonce reportedly chose not to take part despite being asked.

"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told LA Times. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

Beyonce has not spoken about her decision but it comes amid allegations against the Recording Academy of bias against Black artist.

Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion are up for Record of the Year

The Weeknd vowed to boycott the awards for the rest of his career, claiming there are "secret committees" and that he will "no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

The artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, hasd the biggest song in 2020 with Blinding Lights, but was snubbed across all categories.

Beyonce garnered nine Grammy nominations including two in Record of the Year for Black Parade, and Savage, her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Taylor is nominated for six awards

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each received six.

Bey's daughter Blue Ivy is also nominated for her starring role in her mother's music video for Brown Skin Girl.

Blue turned nine in January, making her one the youngest nominees in Grammy history.

Blue Ivy is one of the youngest nominees ever

The Recording Academy confirmed Blue Ivy’s nomination to Billboard quoting Grammy rules that “in order for a featured artist to be recognized as a nominee, the artist must be credited and recognized as a featured artist; and there must be significant performance and artistic contribution by the featured artist beyond what might be considered merely accompaniment."

With 24 wins under her belt, if Beyonce wins four of the nine on Sunday night she will pull ahead of Alison Krauss as the female artist with the most Grammys.

If she takes home five she will become the living artist with the most Grammys, moving ahead of Quincy Jones.

But if Bey wins eight of the nine, she will become the artist with the most Grammys of all time.

