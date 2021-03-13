Rebel Wilson teases 'top secret mission' with LA Rams in electrifying workout gear The 41-year-old refused to reveal further details to fans

Rebel Wilson has teased an exciting new project with the Los Angeles Rams.

The actress took to Instagram to share a new snap that showed her on FaceTime to an unknown person.

The 41-year-old refused to reveal further details to fans, simply captioning the post: "Guess who I’m talking to?? Top secret mission with @rams (that’s all I’ll say for now)."

Wearing Rams colours - bright blue leggings and a Rams tee - the Pitch Perfect star appeared to be in the middle of a workout at a coastal home with a stunning infinity pool behind her.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's wet-look workout selfie is sensational

Rebel revealed she is working on a new project with the LA Rams

In a second snap, she showed herself pulling off some epic football moves.

It was the same pool she recently posed in front of, sharing a snap of herself in an all-black outfit.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shows off bold new look leaving fans amazed

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals the one thing she won't ever eat

In a simple caption, Rebel wrote: "Fri-yay!" before crediting the accounts @hairbyjohnd and @melaniemakeup for helping with the look.

Rebel's new secret project comes after she decided to make 2020 her year of health and has since lost over 60lbs.

2020 was Rebel's 'year of health'

She relied on a new diet that focused on less refined sugars, and an exercise plan that started simply with more walking.

It now includes high intensity workouts seven days a week.

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!" she declared on social media in January 2020.

Rebel has now lost over 60lbs

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape and also said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel, now 41, added.

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Read more HELLO! US stories here