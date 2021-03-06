Rebel Wilson shows off bold new look leaving fans amazed

Rebel Wilson has shared a stunning new image, proudly posing for the camera in a bold red jumpsuit.

"Come at me," she captioned the post, teasing fans.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Rebel posted further snaps taken by her pal John Bond, which showed her working the camera in a series of sultry poses.

Fans were quick to share their love for these new pictures

The jumpsuit will be familiar to fans though, as she's worn it several times in recent weeks.

The Pitch Perfect star stunned yet again as she popped up on Instagram in early March wearing the bright red belted jumpsuit complete with three-quarter sleeves and puffed shoulders.

Rebel wore it in early March

Rebel skipped accessories and wore a natural makeup look, rocking her hair in soft waves, which allowed the standout jumpsuit to be the star of her ensemble.

She also wore it in February, but at the time paired it witth neon yellow pumps.

Rebel revealed last year that she had decided to make 2020 her year of health and has since lost over 60lbs.

In February she paired it with yellow neon heels

She relied on a new diet that focused on less refined sugars, and an exercise plan that started simply with more walking.

It now includes high intensity workouts seven days a week.

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!" she declared on social media in January 2020.

2020 was Rebel's 'year of health'

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape and also said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel, now 41, added.

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."#

