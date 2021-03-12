Rebel Wilson wows in new swimming pool photo – fans react The actress recently celebrated her 41st birthday

Rebel Wilson has consistently wowed her over 9.7 million Instagram followers with her stunning looks and weight transformation, and her latest snap has driven fans wild.

In the photo, the Pitch Perfect actress posed poolside in an entirely black outfit which perfectly complimented her physique.

Behind the star was a beautiful infinity pool that stretched out over an equally beautiful horizon. A series of grasses and trees dotted the poolside.

In a simple caption, Rebel wrote: "Fri-yay!" before crediting the accounts @hairbyjohnd and @melaniemakeup for helping with the look.

Fans adored the new photo, with one writing: "Yes gawd," and another adding: "You look incredible!"

"Wowza," one fan simply wrote, with another saying: "You look so amazin!"

Many other fans showed their appreciation for Rebel's post by commenting with strings of heart and flame emojis.

Rebel wowed in the poolside shot

Another fan was a lot more complementary towards the Cats actress, saying: "Girl you look amazing! You are inspiring me to go on my own health journey! xoxo."

A different fan added: "Yaaaassss baby girl! You look so amazing and beautiful as always."

On International Women's Day, the Hustle star shared an inspiring mantra alongside a tear-inducing video.

In a beautiful tribute, Rebel stands alongside her Pitch Perfect co-stars, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Alexis Knapp and more as they embraced each other in the middle of a stadium floor.

Rebel recently undertook a 'year of health'

The throwback video included more behind-the-scenes moments of the actresses, including one where they're all dressed up in sailor outfits.

"Happy International Women's Day!" Rebel captioned the video. "In the Bella, we're women of all different shapes and sizes and nationalities and we all come together to CRUSH! Love you ladies."

The video made fans emotional, and one wrote: "This made me cry and this shows you much I miss you girls," while another added: "What better way to celebrate than a Pitch Perfect 4?"

