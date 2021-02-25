Remember when Salma Hayek had pink hair? See her epic throwback look The star had fans doing a double-take

Salma Hayek hasn't always rocked her trademark glossy, brown locks - it turns out she once had pink tresses!

The Mexican-born star ditched the look she is best known for to steal the show with candy floss coloured hair, which she proudly displayed on the red carpet.

Salma switched up her appearance back in 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival, and we completely forgot about the bold look.

At the time, Salma teamed her pink do with a figure-hugging black dress with petals that matched her scene-stealing hair.

But her look wasn’t there to stay, as it turned out it was a wig. She was back to brown the very next day!

Salma - who only dyes her hair for work - has showcased some of her natural white hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salma looked out of this world in a pink wig in 2017

She shared a photo and captioned it: "Proud of my white hair."

The actress previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times, admitting she prefers to keep it natural when she can.

The 54-year-old said: "It’s my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don't dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it.

Salma tries to only dye her hair for film roles

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

Salma is also natural when it comes to her beauty regime. "I don't have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now, I am comfortable in my own skin."

