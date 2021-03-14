Salma Hayek's windswept selfie during family adventure gets fans talking The Frida actress has been in the United States since the Golden Globes

Salma Hayek and her family have been making the most of their time stateside, having travelled over there in February ahead of the Golden Globes.

Ever since, the Frida actress has been sharing pictures from their adventures on social media, and her latest selfie is arguably one of her most glamorous yet.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Salma shared a beautiful photo of herself posing in the desert.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals secret to her youthful appearace

What's more, Salma – who often straightens her hair – wore her long brunette hair down in loose waves, enhancing her natural locks.

"Have a peaceful weekend but not a boring weekend," the mother-of-one captioned the picture, which received over 234,000 likes.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You're so beautiful," while another commented: "So gorgeous!" A third added: "That is such a cool photo."

Salma Hayek looked stunning in a windswept selfie in the desert

Earlier in the week, the award-winning actress shared another desert picture, this time featuring her teenage daughter Valentina.

The 13-year-old was pictured sitting at the front of a quad bike, while Salma sat behind her.

Salma has spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter.

The Frida at the Golden Globes in February

Recently she posted a throwback with Valentina when she was a little girl and captioned it: "The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask."

Valentina turned 13 in September, and Salma has been open about how she's struggled with being stuck at home.

Salma often straightens her hair

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph after the first lockdown.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma clearly has a close relationship with her daughter, who she had when she was 41. Of becoming a mum later in life, she's said it made her a better parent.

