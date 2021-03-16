Elliot Page speaks out following top surgery - praised by fans The actor has spoken publicly about how the surgery was 'not only life-changing but lifesaving'

Elliot Page has been praised by fans for speaking openly about the "lifesaving" top surgery he recently underwent.

The Umbrella Academy star had surgery in 2020 and was recovering when he shared the news he was transgender to fans in November.

Now, the actor has spoken publicly about how the surgery was "not only life-changing but lifesaving."

Speaking to TIME magazine, Elliot called puberty "total hell", and said the surgery "made it possible to finally recognize himself when he looks in the mirror."

Elliot has revealed he had top surgery

"THAT’S OUR ICON ELLIOT PAGE RIGHT THERE FOLKS," shared one excited fan, as another added: "So happy he's finally able to live his truth."

"This is huge. #ElliotPage is going to inspire so many people with his strength and bravery," wrote one fan.

The 33-year-old came out in November, and said he's using he/they pronouns.

Elliot made his announcement in a moving piece in which he wrote of his pride and happiness to be trans.

Elliot stars in Netflix show The Umbrella Academy

"I feel lucky to be writing this," he said. "To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

Elliot also spoke openly about the vulnerability in coming out as trans, saying the violence against transgender people is horrific and "discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel."

"I also ask for patience," he continued. "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

"I love that I am trans," Elliot continued.

"And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Elliot was married to Emma Portner

Elliot's then wife, Emma Portner, took to Instagram to praise him and offer her support.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," she wrote. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy, but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

The pair have since divorced.

