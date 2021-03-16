Kaley Cuoco wows in simple exercise wear during workout videos The star was doing some intense workouts

Kaley Cuoco has posted some incredibly tiring workout sessions on her Instagram Stories, as she labelled one of them as "torture."

The Big Bang Theory actress wore some beautifully simple workout clothes, consisting of just a white sleeveless top and some black tracksuit bottoms.

The star uploaded three different workouts, including some alternating box steps, and some walk out push-ups.

A final exercise saw her lifting herself with one leg, while she was strapped into some gear.

"Made @jamiemakeup join my torture sesh with @ryan_sorensen," Kaley wrote on one of the videos.

But despite the difficulty of the workout, she still found time to enjoy herself, interrupting one of her sets to start twerking and having a dance-off with her friend.

"Dance break!" she joked.

Kaley was very complimentary of the choices of music she used for the workouts, saying on one video: "Also, how good is my music choices? I am a famous DJ in my head."

On her final video, where she was lifting herself with one leg, she wasn't pleased with her trainer, saying: "THESE WERE JUST NOT ENJOYABLE, FYI @ryan_sorensen."

Kaley and her friend found time for a small dance-off

Kaley is married to husband equestrian Karl Cook with the couple getting engaged on Kaley's 32nd birthday in 2017.

When the Harley Quinn voice actress announced the news, she shared the sweetest video of herself in tears as Karl asked: "Honey? How do you feel honey? What's on your finger honey?" Kaley then shouted: "We're engaged!"

Captioning her adorable video, she wrote: "Still crying. Every part of this night has been perfection, just like you @mrtankcook, I love you forever!"

Karl also shared the video on his Instagram, writing: "Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… she said yes!!!!"

The actress dubbed some of her workouts as 'torture'

Kaley previously dated her Big Bang Theory co-star, Johnny Galecki from 2007 until 2009. The pair remained on good terms following their split.

The Flight Attendant star was engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnick in 2011, but called off their engagement the following year.

The actress married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, becoming engaged three months after they began dating. The couple announced their intention to divorce in 2015, with it being finalised in 2016.

