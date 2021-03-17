Jane Seymour shares her heartbreak as she mourns sad death The former Bond actress spoke of her sorrow on social media

Jane Seymour has spoken of her upset following the death of a former co-star.

The 70-year-old actress took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to Yaphet Kotto, who starred alongside Jane and the late Roger Moore in the James Bond film, Live and Let Die.

Jane shared a screenshot from the 1973 movie showing her and Yaphet together, and wrote: "I had the pleasure of working with Yaphet Kotto on 'Live and Let Die' as a very young actress.

"He was a kind man and working with him was quite an unforgettable experience. Yaphet was an amazing actor who really embodied Mr. Big. I shall miss him, Rest In Peace."

Yaphet starred in the Bond film as Dr Kananga / Mr Big, a corrupt Caribbean Prime Minister who doubles as a drug lord. Jane, meanwhile, starred as Solitaire, Kananga's psychic and Bond's love interest.

Jane paid a touching tribute to her former co-star

Her fans were quick to offer their condolences, with one noting: "It's sad to hear about Mr. Yaphet Kotto. What hurts a little more, Ms Seymour is the only survivor from the main cast of Live And Let Die."

A second wrote: "What an amazing actor! May he Rest In Peace. I'm sorry for your loss Jane." And a third added: "He was a terrific actor and he'll be missed."

Yaphet passed away in the Philippines on Monday at the age of 81. His wife of 24 years confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing: "You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also.

Yaphet took on a starring role in the 1973 hit, Live and Let Die

"A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actors in Hollywood, a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I'm gonna miss you everyday, my best friend, my rock."

As well as playing Bond villain Dr Kanaga, Yaphet's other credits included The Running Man and Alien, as well as hit TV shows The A-Team and Law and Order. He is survived by his heartbroken wife and six children.

