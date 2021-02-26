Demi Moore looks incredibly youthful in new photo inside home - fans react The Hollywood star is 58 years old

Demi Moore's fans could not believe how young the 58-year-old actress looked in her latest Instagram picture.

MORE: Demi Moore's heartwarming family photos have fans saying the same thing

In a nostalgia-driven post, the Ghost star posed in a bedroom wearing a mushroom jumper, some jeans and a leopard-spotted beret.

A multi-coloured striped scarf was draped over one of her legs.

Loading the player...

Watch: Demi Moore undergoes transformation that you have to see to believe

Stacked on shelves behind the actress were dozens and dozens of old board games, and to top the snap off Demi added an old-fashioned filter to the post.

Despite the star's youthfulness in the picture, she wasn't actually posting a throwback snap, and fans were wowed by her age-defying appearance.

"Early spring cleaning or a chance to play dress up?" the Indecent Proposal star posed in the picture's caption.

"Knowing you I would say both," joked one of Demi's friends, photographer Amanda de Cadenet. Another fan-girled over the hat, saying: "This hat…. Mega!! Love you!!!!!!!!"

Fans were wowed by the star's youthful appearance

The hat was a popular item, with another fan saying: "So cute, love you and the hat." Another added: "I need that beret!"

Many other fans showed their appreciation for Demi's post by sending heart and heart-eyed emojis, while others said how "cute" or "adorable" the star looked.

Earlier this week, Demi's eldest daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer Willis, made a touching post about her battles with her mental health.

MORE: Demi Moore's appearance sparks major fan reaction at Paris Fashion Week

MORE: Demi Moore's living room looks like a Christmas tree farm in unbelievably festive photo

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rumer had filtered in tears falling from eyes that she blinked away, alongside a lengthy post documenting her experiences.

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

"Wanted to share something vulnerable because I think it is important to remember there are many sides to everyone and so much we don't see outside of the lens of social media," the singer explained.

"I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but [I'm] working on learning how to self-soothe. It's really hard when they get bad and sometimes I feel like I'm dying. I get nauseous and my heart won't slow down. It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my brain."

She added: "But I realised the worst thing I can do is try to fight against it or be resistant to it. I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different."

Rumer concluded: "So here I am, sitting here feeling like I'm gonna melt, even though I know I won't and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.