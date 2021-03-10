We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sharon Stone had an incredible reason to celebrate on Tuesday after finally getting her hands on her debut book!

The Basic Instinct star was overcome with emotion as she shared the unboxing of her tome, The Beauty of Living Twice, alongside her lookalike mother, Dorothy Stone.

Sharon was almost speechless as she admired the pile of books, which feature a stunning black and white portrait of the actress on the cover.

WATCH: Sharon Stone is giddy with excitement as she unboxes her first book

"Oh my God, you guys! Mom, it's my book!" she proudly said as she carefully took one book out of the box. Handing it to her mother, she added: "I'd like to offer you the very first copy of my book."

Clearly overwhelmed by her daughter's achievement, Dorothy eagerly flicked through the pages as she said: "Beautiful!"

Speaking to the camera, a very happy Sharon added: "This is my book! This is the book that I wrote – I'm an author!"

Her fans were quick to send congratulatory messages, with one commenting: "This is such wonderful news. I can't wait to read it." Another added: "Huge congratulations! Can't wait to get my copy."

The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone, $24.95, Amazon

The synopsis of Sharon's book, which is released on 30 March, reads: "Sharon Stone, one of the most renowned actresses in the world, suffered a massive stroke that cost her not only her health, but her career, family, fortune, and global fame.

"In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life and writes about her slow road back to wholeness and health. In a business that doesn’t accept failure, in a world where too many voices are silenced, Stone found the power to return, the courage to speak up, and the will to make a difference in the lives of women and children around the globe."

It adds: "Over the course of these intimate pages, as candid as a personal conversation, Stone talks about her pivotal roles, her life-changing friendships, her worst disappointments, and her greatest accomplishments."

