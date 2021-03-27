Amy Robach and her husband are couple goals as they share romantic snap The couple married in 2010

Good Morning America's Amy Robach and her husband appeared to be the definition of couple goals as they shared a romantic snap on an outdoor date.

The presenter posed with husband, actor Andrew Shue, in a romantic outdoor setting.

The happy couple were sat at a red park table in a stoned area, as a beautiful forest stretched out in the background. Amy was also holding a chilled bottle of champagne for the couple to enjoy.

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

The pair were wrapped up warm with Amy in a grey hooded jumper, while Andrew kept comfy in a burgundy jumper.

"My Friday night favourites," the star captioned her romantic snap, adding the heart and clinking glasses emoji.

Fans fell in love with the adorable picture, and left plenty of praise for the happy couple.

One wrote: "I love the way you two are!" And a second added: "Friyay and a bucket of bubbly!! Well played!!"

Fans loved the romantic snap

Many other fans wrote that they were a "beautiful couple" and hoped that the loving pair would have a wonderful weekend together.

Amy is a doting mother to two daughters, Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.

And the presenter had an emotional moment with her eldest daughter earlier this week, as Ava prepared to leave home.

The couple married in 2010

The doting mum shared a picture of herself with her daughter, and although they were both in masks the resemblance was clear because of their eyes.

"Just a few months left with my blue-eyed baby before she heads off into the world," Amy wrote, before admitting the COVID-19 pandemic brought a tiny beacon of light.

"Thinking about how grateful I am for the extra time with her - a pandemic silver lining for me, probably not for her."

Alongside her two children, Amy is also the stepmother to Andrew's three children, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

