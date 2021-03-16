GMA's Amy Robach is age-defying in gorgeous makeup-free photo The Good Morning America star was inundated with compliments

Amy Robach shared a beautiful selfie of herself from her weekend hike on social media – and it got quite the reaction!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a beautiful makeup-free snapshot from her wholesome morning, and was inundated with compliments as a result.

Wrapped up warm in a puffa jacket and red beanie hat, Amy looked as stylish as ever.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "I just can't believe you are such a natural beauty," while another wrote: "You are so pretty." A third added: "Amy you are so pretty in your natural look."

GMA's Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

The TV star enjoys regular workouts and as well as walking, she's also a fan of running, both outside and in the gym.

Amy even started her own hashtag on social media called 'Reading while Running' to encourage fans to enjoy fitness while listening to audio books.

She often shares recommendations with her followers. The mother-of-two lives in West Village, New York, close to the ABC studios in Times Square, where she works in the week on both GMA in the mornings and GMA3 in the afternoons.

GMA's Amy Robach looked incredible in a makeup-free selfie

Amy detailed a day in her life during an interview with Elle in September, revealing that she aims to return to her apartment after work each day with enough time to cook dinner and watch TV with her husband and children – with Jeopardy being a particular favourite.

The star is married to actor Andrew Shue, and the pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month, as well as her 48th birthday.

The presenter paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a picture of them outside in the snow alongside a sweet message.

The TV star is a big fan of working out

She wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the beautiful well wishes on my birthday - we’ve all learned to appreciate our relationships and remember the fun times we had and will have again - until we can all be in person again.

"Enjoying this beautiful day outside with my love - and my other loves - don’t mind sharing my birthday with my anniversary this year - so much to be grateful for - 48 is great and Happy 11th anniversary my love."

