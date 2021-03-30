GMA's Amy Robach shares gorgeous poolside selfie during romantic getaway The Good Morning America star certainly made the most of her weekend!

Good Morning America star Amy Robach was the envy of her followers on social media over the weekend after sharing some gorgeous poolside photos during a romantic vacation with her husband.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach is age-defying in makeup-free selfie

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots of herself posing in a white bikini in front of a luxury swimming pool, alongside her other half.

Amy and actor Andrew Shue haven't disclosed where they are, but wherever it is, there's plenty of sun, sea and sand!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

The holiday pictures caused many of the star's followers to comment, with one writing: "Love seeing you chilling and relaxing, such a lovely couple," while another wrote: "Oh enjoy! You two look so relaxed and happy." A third added: "Looks like a fabulous vacation for you both. Enjoy paradise."

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

Others took to guessing the location of their trip, with Florida and Palm Springs among the suggestions.

GMA's Amy Robach looked stunning in a poolside seflie with husband Andrew

Amy and Andrew's holiday follows shortly after they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month, as well as her 48th birthday.

MORE: Michael Strahan suffers painful mishap - details

READ: Michael Strahan shares new look inside stylish new home

The presenter paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a picture of them outside in the snow alongside a sweet message.

She wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the beautiful well wishes on my birthday - we’ve all learned to appreciate our relationships and remember the fun times we had and will have again - until we can all be in person again.

The Good Morning America star is enjoying her time away

"Enjoying this beautiful day outside with my love - and my other loves - don’t mind sharing my birthday with my anniversary this year - so much to be grateful for - 48 is great and Happy 11th anniversary my love."

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

Amy lives in New York's West Village, close to the ABC studios, where she works in the week on both GMA in the mornings and GMA3 in the afternoons.

The star lives with Andrew and her two daughters, Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.