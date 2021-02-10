Christina Anstead shares stunning selfie from inside her huge bathroom The interior designer has a beautiful home

Christina Anstead is seriously stylish!

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram this week to share a photo from inside her bathroom, and fans were quick to react to the candid snapshot.

Christina, 37, can be seen in the mirror selfie looking super chic in an all-black outfit; a jumper emblazoned with the Chanel logo, ripped jeans and chunky biker boots. Her blonde hair was styled in very loose waves and she accessorised with rings, bracelets and a delicate necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead defends her weight in message for concerned fans

"My fav attire," she captioned her post, which has racked up more than 100,000 likes. "Black on black on black #johnnycashvibes."

"Christina is a VIBE! Love this girl," one follower commented, while a second echoed: "I always love your taste in fashion – gorgeous Momma!" a third wrote: "You always look beautiful in anything Christina!"

Christina Anstead shared a stylish selfie from inside her bathroom

Her post came days after Christina shares a cryptic referencing heartbreak and "big feelings" with her fans.

The real estate star – who separated from estranged husband Ant Anstead in September – posted a series of poems on her Instagram account which were written by her favourite poet, JMStorm.

The star recently filed for divorce from Ant Anstead

Alongside screengrabs of his work, Christina wrote: "My favourite poet @jmstormquotes wrote a poem for me at my request and I was going to post it – but decided to keep it for myself because it's sacred.

"Here are a few of my favourites of his. I've been following him for 5 years and love his work! Also his book, 'In My Head' is amazing. If you've ever felt BIG feelings or been [heartbroken] you'll love his work."

Her followers were quick to react to Christina's choice of words, with one writing: "These are beautiful. We don't know each other but I'm sending you a virtual hug. Somehow, I feel like you need one. Thanks for sharing this."

She was married to Tarek from 2009 until 2018

Christina filed for divorce from her second husband in November after less than two years of marriage.

The former couple started dating in 2017, and were married in December the following year at their home in Newport Beach. Together they share one son, one-year-old Hudson.

Prior to her romance with Ant, Christina was famously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares son Brayden, five, and ten-year-old daughter Taylor, from 2009 until 2018.

