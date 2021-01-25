Christina Anstead stuns in pink bikini during spa day in family garden The Flip or Flop star lives in California with her three children

Christina Anstead enjoyed every moment of her weekend, spending quality time with her children at home in California.

The Flip or Flop star even treated herself to a spa day outside in her incredible garden, complete with a hot tub.

The mother-of-three shared photos from the relaxing afternoon, including one of her looking stylish in a bright pink bikini while posing with her youngest son Hudson, one.

In the caption, Christina wrote: "Cold weather spa days are the best days." As expected, the TV presenter has a gorgeous home and beautiful garden, which is often featured in photos on her Instagram account.

The outside space includes a pool, seating area, and plenty of room for her three children to run around in.

Christina Anstead looked stylish in a pink bikini during a spa day with her children

Christina is mum to daughter Taylor and son Brayden, who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, who she shares with Ant Anstead.

Christina announced her separation from Ant in September 2020, and the doting parents share joint custody of their little boy.

The reality star has been keeping busy filming her latest series of Christina on the Coast, which airs this summer.

As well as keeping busy working on her beach house, Christina has also been focusing on enjoying every second with her young children.

The Flip or Flop star has an incredible garden at her family home

Last weekend, the TV star shared photos of her fun day trip out at the beach, which is one of her favourite places to be.

The star keeps in shape by regular walks on the beach, as well as regular workouts and kickboxing. As well as designing homes, Christina has written a wellness book with her friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, called The Wellness Remodel.

"I decided that it'd be a great idea for us to write a book together, because that's the No. 1 question I always get asked," Christina said during an online episode of Christina on The Coast: Unfiltered.

"What do you eat in a day? What do you do to workout?"

Christina's garden features a huge seating area

In the foreword of her book, Christina also detailed her journey to finding a healthy and balanced diet that suited her, particularly after discovering she has two autoimmune disorders, Hashimoto's disease and polycystic ovary syndrome.

The star learnt the foods to eat to help take care of herself, and wanted to share her knowledge with others in her book.

