Tracee Ellis Ross is used to wowing us with her iconic fashion looks, but her latest one might be her best yet.

The Black-ish star posed up a storm as she modelled a striking red jumpsuit, with several black panels across it which contained the words to Twas the Night Before Christmas.

She completed the look with a pair of bold brown boots that perfectly complimented the ensemble.

The star also managed to get her furniture to suit the look, as she styled it out on a red chaise lounge.

Gazing fiercely into the camera, Tracee wrote: "On @fallontonight. U ready?"

Explaining her incredible look, the star added: "@sterlingruby suit selected and thrown over the gate by @karlawlechstylist (boy do I miss you!) and styled by me out of my closet.

"Those are my #thenorthfacexgucci boots and some cutie old @celine earrings."

In other pictures, Tracee showed her more playful side as she flashed a massive grin at the camera, or just peeked into the frame.

The star posed up a storm in the killer look

Even though Tracee has shown on numerous occasions how glamorous she is, fans were completely blown away by her new look.

"Okay the whole fit is…" wrote one fan, finishing their comment with several flame emojis and another added: "Ohh come thru Tracee, killing these looks."

One fan even wrote a corny joke, as they posted: "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you!"

Another added: "TRACEE PLEASE HAVE MERCY ON ME!"

Although Tracee usually wows fans with her fashion looks, a recent post wowed them for a different reason – as she showcased her incredibly toned legs.

The star is known for her legendary fashion

The Girlfriends star sat in a beautiful stone garden as she modelled a beautiful new bag from LOEWE and Jonathan Anderson while wearing just a white sweater.

One complimentary fan said: "Legs. That is all," while another echoed: "Legs for days……." alongside a leg emoji.

"Tracee makes me so happy," wrote a different one, while someone else calling the actress a "beautiful model." Another fan added that Tracee was "such a fashion icon."

