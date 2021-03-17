Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with high school photo – and it's so glamorous! The Black-ish actress hasn't aged at all!

Tracee Ellis Ross delighted fans at the beginning of the week after sharing a beautiful throwback photo of herself during her school days.

The Black-ish actress took to Instagram to post a black-and-white image of herself posing outside in the garden, dressed in a polo neck jumper and jeans.

In the caption, the star wrote: "High school Tracee… my relaxed was almost done growing out.. and I see some breakage on the left."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many agreeing that Tracee looked just like her famous mum, Diana Ross.

"You look so much like Diana," one wrote, while another commented: "Looking like your momma right here." A third added: "Looking just like your mom."

Tracee Ellis Ross looked identical to her famous mum in her high school picture

Tracee was born in Los Angeles but spent a lot of her childhood in New York, attending school in the Bronx and later attended finishing school in Switzerland.

During her school years, Tracee worked as a model, and began acting during her time at Brown University, appearing in plays, and graduating with a theatre degree in 1994.

Despite having incredible connections in the entertainment industry, Tracee still experienced her own struggles at the beginning of her career, before going on to find success in Girlfriends, and later Black-ish, which saw her win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 2017.

Tracee is incredibly close to her mum Diana Ross

In a recent interview with Evening Standard, the award-winning star opened up about her close bond with her mother, and gave an insight into what it was like growing up with a famous parent.

On watching her mum sing to thousands of adoring fans on stage, she explained: "It was very clear to me that I was wanted before I got here. To my siblings too — and we're a very bonded group still.

Tracee has an incredible sense of style

"That there was a space made in the world that she sort of cleaned off. Her intention was always for us to live our lives from her shoulders. My mom's career was never more important than her children."

