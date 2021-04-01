Tracee Ellis Ross' fans freak out over intimate bath selfie Diana Ross' daughter looked amazing as usual

Tracee Ellis Ross delighted fans with a sneak peek into her evening routine by sharing an intimate bath selfie on Instagram.

The Black-ish actress posted a snap of herself sitting in the tub, with her hair scraped back and still wearing her eye makeup.

Gazing into the camera, Tracee enjoyed a sip from her beverage, and pre-empting her followers' response to the drink, Tracee captioned her snap: "It's grape juice."

However, many of her fans joked that she must be enjoying "fermented grape juice", while others were simply blown away by her ageless beauty.

"That's a real grown cup for some 'grape juice' but okay Miss Tracee," joked one fan. "Goddess energy," commented a second.

"Grape juice my foot," joked another. A fourth added: "Fermented grapes???" While a fifth gushed: "You're so beautiful, Superstar!"

Tracee shared a snap of herself in the tub on Instagram

Earlier this week, Tracee wowed fans by sharing a throwback video of herself relaxing in a swimming pool.

Diana Ross' daughter was seen plunging into an outdoor pool in a fun video shared on Instagram, and it caused quite the reaction!

In the footage, Tracee looked stylish dressed in a patterned bikini and wide-brim hat. It looked like the perfect getaway too, with a glass of wine perched on the side of the swimming pool.

In the caption, the award-winning star wrote: "This little fishie misses swimming pools…. She really does, though."

Tracee delighted fans with her swimming pool throwback

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "This video is so soothing," while another wrote: "This looks so peaceful." A third added: "Gorgeous but I'm pretty amazed that you don't have a pool."

Tracee often shares glimpses of her life on social media, from photos inside her stylish home in LA to throwback pictures from her childhood.

Recently, Tracee shared a gorgeous photo of herself from her school days and fans were quick to remark on the strong resemblance between the actress and her famous mother.

