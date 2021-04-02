Jana Kramer shares brave health update with fans after surgery The country star took to Instagram Stories

Jana Kramer has updated her fans on her health after undergoing breast augmentation.

The country star took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she was "up on the hour every hour" throughout her second night at home as she "couldn't get comfortable."

Speaking of her chest bandages, she shared: "It is super tight, I just feel tight and [that I have a] heavy chest."

Jana shared a video to update fans

The singer added that the "pain is okay, but I hate not being able to take a deep breath."

She had previously shared a video which showed she was in immense pain, and admitting that the pain medication would knock her out.

In another video, her husband, NFL player Mike Caussin, took over the camera to reveal he had made her tapioca. Her children also joined her in bed, with a "pillow of protection" between her and the kids so they didn't jump on to her.

She is married to NFL player Mike Caussin

In March, Jana bravely opened up about some of her body issues and the decision to go under the knife.

Although the Dancing with the Stars finalist is usually happy to share many aspects of her life, she admitted that this issue "goes deep" for her, and explained that she was going to have breast augmentation.

Jana and Mike had previously publicly revealed he cheated on her during their marriage; he sought help for his sex addiction and they moved forward with their lives.

They have two children

"I've considered breast augmentation before but it was never for 'me'. With everything that happened in my marriage, I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me," she shared.

"But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction."

"It still bothered me though," she continued, "and after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed."

