Eamonn Holmes has left hospital – ITV co-star shares update

Eamonn Holmes has left hospital following a worrying health scare on Thursday, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Tobin has confirmed. The This Morning presenter took himself to hospital after the chronic pain he has been suffering with became too much to handle.

Charlotte confirmed she had been in touch with Eamonn, who urged her not to worry about him and revealed he hadn't stayed overnight in hospital.

The Irish star – whose wife Ruth Langsford has remained silent on social media thus far – also told his ITV colleagues not to visit him at home.

Eamonn Holmes was in hospital for tests on Thursday

Speaking on Friday's edition of GMB, Charlotte said: "I was messaging Eamonn last night when I saw the picture he put up.

"Obviously everyone is very worried about how he is. He said: 'Don’t you be worried about visiting me'. He said: 'I’m not in hospital', he was at hospital for tests.

"Of course we do send him all of our love, Eamonn we are thinking of you."

Eamonn worried fans when he shared a selfie from the hospital yesterday. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life. Hope they discover the cause. Wish me well folks."

Ruth Langsford has yet to comment on Eamonn's health

His fans were quick to send well wishes, with one writing: "Oh no! Get well soon." A second said: "Wishing you all the best Eamonn," and a third added: "Sending you so much love and strength."

Late last night, the TV personality took to Twitter to share an update on his chronic pain battle, confirming he planned to return to This Morning next week to discuss his ordeal.

He shared: "Will have clearer picture of what's causing my pain tomorrow but just to say folks like so many of you I've lived with variations of chronic pain for years. Don't allow it to stop me working & next week I'd like to be a voice for many of u & discuss the subject on @thismorning.

"In the meantime I am proud that my experience has given you a voice and I'm humbled by your various and different experiences & your kindness to me. If between us we can get more solutions more understanding and more resources directed towards CP then that would be a result."

Last week, Eamonn, 61, had expressed his frustration at being unable to sleep, telling his social media followers: "In that Twilight Zone between night time and morning. Anyone else find these hours the worst.... particularly if you suffer chronic pain?"

