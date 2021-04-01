Nicole Kidman's son Connor stuns fans with latest photo at home in Florida The Undoing star shares children Connor and Bella with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise' two grown-up children prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but over the past few months their son Connor Cruise has been making a name for himself on social media.

READ: Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know

Connor is a keen fisherman and has recently been pictured on his Instagram account cooking up a storm on the barbeque.

This has led to him launching a separate Instagram page dedicated to his cooking, called Connor's Meatshack.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside home in Australia

Most recently, he shared a rare photo of himself sizzling bacon on the barbeque. "Bacon SMASHBURGERS for the win!!" he wrote alongside the picture.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor shares rare glimpse inside life in Florida

MORE: Nicole Kidman poses in dressing gown inside Australian home

In the image, Connor was dressed in a personalised apron with his name emblazoned in the corner, which he wore over a navy T-shirt.

To complete his look, he wore a red-and-white baseball cap and necklace.

Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise shared a new look at his garden in Florida

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Yum, how do you order?" while another wrote: "These sound epic." A third added: "I love that apron!"

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bedroom at Australian farmhouse

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

The 26-year-old recently told his followers about his new Instagram account, which was inspired by his love of cooking.

He wrote: "After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Nicole and Tom during their marriage.

Connor Cruise is a keen fisherman

Connor briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

Bella, meanwhile, lives in Croydon, south east London, with husband Max Parker, and is a talented artist.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor sparks reaction with rare personal photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's unique living situation with daughters revealed

The 28-year-old frequently shares examples of her work on her Instagram, and sells a selection of her prints on her website.

Nicole Kidman with children Connor and Bella Cruise

Tom went on to welcome another daughter, Suri Cruise, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole went on to welcome two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban.

The family have been staying in Australia for the majority of the pandemic, having moved there from their Nashville home in the summer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.