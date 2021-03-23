Nicole Kidman looks phenomenal with natural hair transformation in sun-soaked photo The Undoing star has naturally curly hair – and it's gorgeous!

Nicole Kidman has been straightening her hair for years but during the pandemic The Undoing star has been embracing her waves more and more.

In her most recent Instagram photo, the Big Little Lies star's hair looked incredible worn down in her natural curls, and appeared to be blonder too.

The Hollywood star posed outside in the sun, and looked stylish in a form-fitting red dress with caped sleeves and a cinched-in waist, which enhanced her slim physique.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters Sunday and Faith surprise Keith Urban at home

In the caption, the mother-of-four wrote: "Spreading a little love," and fans were quick to reaction to her appearance. "Love your hair," one wrote, while another remarked: "You look gorgeous." A third added: "Such a beautiful photo."

The Before I Go to Sleep star previously admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype again when it came to her locks, after years of altering it.

Nicole Kidman looked stunning with a natural hair transformation

"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine.

The award-winning actress also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

Nicole – who was born in Australia – is currently enjoying quality time there with her husband Keith Urban and two youngest children, Sunday and Faith.

The Big Little Lies star has been embracing her curls during the pandemic

The family have been Down Under since the summer and are staying at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales.

It's been an incredible time for the actress, who has been able to spend quality time with her mum Janelle, sister Antonia, and her nieces and nephews.

Recently, the star shared photos on Instagram from her mother's 81st birthday, which was enjoyed by the entire family.

Nicole tends to straighten her hair for red carpet appearances

The doting mum – who had been staying in Nashville for the first few months of the pandemic - previously gave an insight into how her family had been coping during the first lockdown in an interview published in HELLO! in August.

She said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

