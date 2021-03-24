Nicole Kidman's son Connor reveals modest backyard as he shares exciting personal news Connor is Nicole's only son with ex Tom Cruise

Connor Cruise might have world-famous parents, but he prefers a far more low-key lifestyle.

Connor, who was adopted by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise when he was just a baby, occasionally gives glimpses of his private life on Instagram, and this week he had an exciting update to share with his followers.

The 26-year-old posted a snapshot, seemingly taken in his own, modest backyard, showing a collection of barbeques collected together under a wooden porch, complete with outdoor light bulbs hanging from its roof.

He wrote: "After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."

Unsurprisingly, Connor's followers were delighted by the news. "Wow. Need a lesson. Or just an invite!" one joked. A second wrote: "It's about time! Your posts are awesome!!" And a third enquired: "Do you cater, Connor?!"

Connor revealed he is setting up a food account on Instagram

As well as barbequing, Connor is a passionate deep-sea fisherman and often shares snapshots of his catches on social media.

Just recently he divided fans with a photo showing him and his friends posing on a boat at night with a huge swordfish – although Connor was defiant in his response. "Waiting for the people to freak out cause you killed another fish! That's a good one there though!" one follower wrote, to which Connor replied: "I'm pouring gasoline on the fire."

The 26-year-old is a keen fisherman

Connor and his older sister, Bella, were adopted by Nicole and Tom during their 11-year marriage.

Connor, who now lives in Florida, briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

Bella, meanwhile, lives in Croydon, south east London, with husband Max Parker, and is a talented artist. The 28-year-old frequently shares examples of her work on her Instagram and sells a selection of her prints on her website.

