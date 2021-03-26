GMA's Michael Strahan's athletic appearance in throwback photo sends fans wild The GMA presenter is a former NFL player

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan had fans getting a little hot under the collar on Thursday when he posted an athletic photo on Instagram.

The TV presenter, 49, asked his followers to caption a throwback photo of him in his American football days and they couldn't get over his athletic frame.

In the photo, Michael was stood with his back to the camera and wearing his NY Giants kit on the field. His muscular physique was on display and his fans certainly took note when they captioned it: "Nice calves," and, "I'm so fine," and, "check out my booty".

Michael's form caused an influx of comments as he reminisced about his days a professional footballer.

The dad-of-four had a 15-year-career with the NFL, but is now a celebrated television presenter.

While he's a natural on the small screen, Michael recently confessed he found the transition from the football field to TV pretty "intimidating".

Michael was reminiscing about his time as a pro footballer

Chatting to ET, Michael – who discussed his HBCU education –credited this experience for making him adaptable.

He said: "When it comes to daytime television when it comes to the news, it is intimidating, it is scary at times because these are things I didn't necessarily go to school for.

"These are things that I wasn't necessarily groomed to do… I've learned to adapt. I learned to adapt at TSU… I try to be the best that I can be, so I can be an example for those who are falling behind."

Michael is a proud dad to his four children

Michael added that he initially found his GMA responsibilities to be "the scariest, most intimidating, hardest thing I've ever done in television," but is proud of how his career has turned around.

He said: "It's not something that is natural in a lot of ways… I had to learn it's not my job to necessarily be the personality. It's not my job to take it wherever you want to take it… Most of all I have to listen.

"It took me a while to learn that, but now to be given that responsibility… I don't take it lightly."

