Katie Holmes has shared her inspiring outlook on getting older, admitting she takes each year with "gratitude."

Speaking to People magazine, the actress shared that she embraces "age with gratitude and I don't worry about not having make up on."

The mom-of-one added: "My joy comes from within."

The 42-year-old former Dawson's Creek star has one daughter, 14-year-old Suri, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

"I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible," the star added, revealing that she used hyaluronic acid serums.

Katie is notoriously private, but the star took to Instagram earlier in the year to share a glimpse inside her stunning home during lockdown.

The actress shared a video in May on behalf of the American Film Institution's movie club, where she announced the latest film – Erin Brockovich.

In the black-and-white footage, Katie was sitting in what looked to be the study, which featured floral wall art and a chandelier.

The mother-of-one said in the clip: "Hello, welcome to AFI Movie Club. I'm Katie Holmes and I'm honoured to be announcing today's movie which is Erin Brockovich – my favourite.

"I am a huge fan of Steven Soderbergh and I love Julia Roberts, and I remember when this film came out it really inspired me to keep making movies. It's an incredible film. So go to afi.com to find out how you can watch."

The Hollywood star enjoyed spending quality time with her teenager daughter Suri Cruise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-daughter duo even spent some time earlier in the year in Katie's hometown of Ohio. #The actress shared a photo of her surroundings on Instagram back in May, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on her location.

One wrote: "You must be home in Ohio!" while another added: "I thought the same." A third wrote: "Is this possibly Ohio?"

