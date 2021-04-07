GMA's Michael Strahan defends Tom Brady with new video - fans react Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan has defended Tom Brady, calling on critics to remember he has "seven rings".

Tom is arguably one of the greatest football players of all time, winning seven Super Bowl rings in a career that spans over two decades.

He is the only player to ever win seven; Charles Haley has five.

WATCH: Michael Strahan defends Tom Brady

But he is also a divisive player, and in an interview with Tom, Michael joked that haters need to "shut your mouth".

"I'm going to paraphrase this for everyone at home, 7 rings, shut your mouth," he laughed.

Michael then shared the video and added: "For all those who still want to hate on @tombrady! Here is my answer. Respect greatness."

"Facts," commented one fan as another shared: "Michael you said the right word, greatness, respect Tom Brady."

Tom is married to Gisele Bundchen

In the interview, Tom insisted he will not be retiring any time soon: "I still want to play, I've got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a fricking spiral you know what I mean.

"Once you stopped you can't go back and do it, I got some more football [in me] I mean not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I'm going to give everything I got."

Tom joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020/2021 season and helped the team to win the Super Bowl.

The dad-of-three then joined his teammates at Walt Disney World, along with his wife Gisele Bundchen and their two children.

Tom has three children

It has been a tradition since the 80s for the winning team of the Super Bowl to visit the popular attraction.

Tom, Gisele, Benjamin and Vivian headed to the resort and spent time at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Tom shared a small clip from his visit, showing him "taking on" the stormtroopers whilst holding on to his own lightsaber, which he built himself. He also sampled the land's special blue and green milk and rode several Star Wars-themed rides.

"Darth Vader told my son Benny 'the force is strong with this one' and now I will be spending the rest of the week convincing him that a) Jedi isn't a real profession and b) he is not allowed on the 'dark side'," he wrote alongside his post.

