Elizabeth Hurley smoulders in stunning skin-bearing selfie - see photo

Fans have been used to seeing snaps of Elizabeth Hurley posing up a storm in her bikinis in recent weeks.

But over the weekend, the Royals actress opted to give her followers a close-up in a stunning selfie.

The 55-year-old looked gorgeous as she kept her makeup natural and let her chestnut hair frame her face and fall over her bare shoulders. She captioned the photo: "Just posing. Home. Alone.#stayhome."

In recent weeks, Elizabeth has been sharing a number of throwback bikini photos from previous vacations, as she embarked on a 10-day 'pretend vacation'.

Fans were quick to compliment the star and her youthful looks, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous as always Elizabeth," while another commented: "You haven't aged at all". A third added: "Beautiful!"

Elizabeth stunned in the skin-bearing selfie

In her final 'holiday' photo, shared on Monday, Elizabeth wrote: "Alas, my #pretendvacation is drawing to a close; time to return to the mud & fog of my beloved Herefordshire. Fingers crossed it will snow so it'll be bikini time again… Just enough time to squeeze in a glass of ice-cold champagne before I pack #stayhome #livingthroughmycameraroll."

In reality, Elizabeth and her 18-year-old son, Damian, have been isolating at the family's country home in Hertfordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

Elizabeth has been delighting fans with her 'pretend vacation'

Opening up about her experience of lockdown, the model told HELLO! back in April: "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

